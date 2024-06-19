Avanti Appoints Two New Regional Sales Directors

Custom FIT tour operator Avanti Destinations has announced the appointment of two industry veterans to regional sales director positions: Amie Gribbon to North Central regional sales director and Ken Pringle to Mountain West regional sales director.

Based in Chicago, Amie Gribbon calls on advisors in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. She has worked for eight years in the travel industry. Most recently, Gribbon was regional sales account manager in a 14-state territory for Venture Ashore. Previously she worked as a travel advisor and agency owner of XOXO Vacations and also as travel consultant at Huntley Travel.

Based in Colorado Springs, Ken Pringle calls on advisors in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. With 23 years in different segments of the travel industry, Pringle most recently was a travel advisor in his own company, Green Thumb Travel. Prior to that he worked 14 years at Avanti Destinations in various roles, including director of reservations and call center manager. He was also a rail travel consultant at Rail Europe Group and a branch manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Both Gribbon and Pringle report to Gina Bang, chief sales and marketing officer of Avanti.

“With the appointment of Amie and Ken, we have completed the restructuring of our sales force, reducing territory sizes so that our regional sales directors have more face-to-face time with their accounts,” said Bang. “Both Amie and Ken know the challenges advisors face, having worked in travel agencies themselves and they bring well-rounded experience to their new roles as Avanti regional sales directors.”

For more details, visit www.book.avantidestinations.com.

