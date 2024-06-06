TTC Tour Brands Offering New Advisor Incentives and Discounts

Global tour leader TTC Tour Brands, whose portfolio includes Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, has announced new "September Travel Sale" with savings up to 20 percent off select itineraries booked June 3 through June 27 for travel in September and a new incentive for travel advisors.

Advisors who sell five TTC Tour Brands September bookings during the sale’s run period will receive a $500 e-gift card. Plus, those enrolled in the Travel Advisor Discount Program (TADP) will earn toward the newly expanded discount tiers.

Here's the rundown:

Trafalgar

Global guided vacation company Trafalgar is offering up to 15 percent off select itineraries and departures, including Trafalgar’s "Best of France," which travels through both the Provençal countryside and the iconic cities of Paris, Bordeaux and Lyon. Other iconic European itineraries in this sale include "Highlights of Eastern Europe" and "Iceland including the Blue Lagoon."

Insight Vacations

For top European itineraries with select departures, premium tour company Insight Vacations is offering up to 20 percent off. This includes savings on Insight Vacations’ "Treasures of Spain, Portugal and Morocco" and the action-packed "European Discovery," a 16-day journey through the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and France.

Costsaver

Costsaver, the tour company that allows travelers to customize their vacation, is offering up to 12 percent off on select departure dates and itineraries in North America and Europe. This includes the "Majestic Scotland," where guests get up close and personal with Celtic culture and history with visits to Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands, and a journey through the American southwest with red canyons and scenic highways on the "Canyon Country Showcase."

Advisors who sell TTC Tour Brands can take advantage of the added gift card incentive and recently expanded discount tiers based on their gross TTC Tour Brands sales. Visit agents.ttc.com for more information on the offer and discounted Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver itineraries.

