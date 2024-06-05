CIE Tours Unveils First-Ever Tours in Spain

CIE Tours has unveiled an enhanced selection of guided vacations for 2025, giving travelers the choice of four new itineraries in destinations including Ireland and Italy, plus a first-ever guided vacation to Spain.

As with all CIE Tours guided vacations, guests on these new itineraries will enjoy the “All-In Inclusive Advantage.” This means all hotels, transportation, sightseeing, traditional entertainment and most meals are included.

The new itineraries include:

Best of Spain – Travelers will be immersed in the history, art and architecture of Spain on CIE Tours’ inaugural Spanish itinerary. Tour highlights include exploring Seville ’s historic district and experiencing flamenco in its city of origin; discovering the Moorish legacy of Alhambra Palace in Granada ; savoring traditional cuisine, including paella in Valencia ; and marveling at Gaudi ’s La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona , actively under construction since 1882. Tours depart on Sundays starting February 2025 and run through December.

– Travelers will be immersed in the history, art and architecture of Spain on CIE Tours’ inaugural Spanish itinerary. Tour highlights include exploring ’s historic district and experiencing flamenco in its city of origin; discovering the Moorish legacy of in ; savoring traditional cuisine, including paella in ; and marveling at ’s in , actively under construction since 1882. Tours depart on Sundays starting February 2025 and run through December. Classic Sicily – On this eight-day tour, visitors will explore the island and its culinary delights as they discover Palermo ’s vibrant streets and ancient ruins in Agrigento , Taormina ’s coastal charm and the landscapes of Mount Etna . Highlights include admiring the grand piazzas and bustling markets; learning about one of the greatest achievements of the ancient Greeks, The Valley of the Temples ; and discovering the cinematic inspiration of “ The Godfather ” on a visit to the rugged landscapes and villages. Tours begin on Fridays starting February 2025 and run through December.

– On this eight-day tour, visitors will explore the island and its culinary delights as they discover ’s vibrant streets and ancient ruins in , ’s coastal charm and the landscapes of . Highlights include admiring the grand piazzas and bustling markets; learning about one of the greatest achievements of the ancient Greeks, ; and discovering the cinematic inspiration of “ ” on a visit to the rugged landscapes and villages. Tours begin on Fridays starting February 2025 and run through December. Dublin Daytripper – On this six-day tour guests will experience must-see stops of Ireland’s capital city. Highlights include hearing tales of Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones at Windmill Lane Studios ; exploring Ireland’s national stadium, Tour Croke Park ; and journeying through the city independently on a hop-on, hop-off tour with a voucher to visit either the GPO Museum , Teeling Whiskey Distillery or Guinness Storehouse . Tours begin on Sundays between April and October 2025.

– On this six-day tour guests will experience must-see stops of Ireland’s capital city. Highlights include hearing tales of and at ; exploring Ireland’s national stadium, ; and journeying through the city independently on a hop-on, hop-off tour with a voucher to visit either the , or . Tours begin on Sundays between April and October 2025. Irish Supreme – This itinerary offers guests the chance to experience Irish hospitality with accommodation in luxurious castles and hotels across the country. Travelers will stay in multiple five-star hotels, including the Europe Hotel & Resort overlooking the Lakes of Killarney, the Lyrath Estate, a 17th-century country house residing on 170 acres in Kilkenny, and the Dromoland Castle, which was home to one of Ireland’s most powerful families for centuries. Highlights include meeting artisans and traditional food producers along the Cork Tasting Trail; feeding and greeting the champion racehorses at the Irish National Stud; and tracing the footsteps of saints and scholars among the ruins of Glendalough. Tours begin on Mondays between April and September 2025.

Good to know: Guests can save up to $800 per couple on these four new itineraries with CIE Tours’ “Early Bird Discount” when booked by June 30. Additionally, the rest of the 2025 collection of guided tours offers savings of up to $1,000 per couple.

For more information, visit www.cietours.com.

