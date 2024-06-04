Contiki Launches 15-Day Trip to New Zealand

Contiki has launched another trip to its homeland, New Zealand. The 15-day trip is called “Real New Zealand”, in accordance with the experiences that show travelers the authentic aspects of the country.

Travelers will have a spot at an exclusive lakeside Marae Special Stay. They’ll learn about Māori spirituality, traditional healing practices, customs and protocols, music and have the chance to experience a haka—exclusively composed for Contiki travelers.

Additionally, the trip includes special stays at Blue Duck Station, a conservation project on the banks of the Whanganui River, as well as an overnight cruise across the Doubtful Sounds. These are experiences that travelers won’t easily be able to do on their own.

For adventure lovers, this trip includes skydiving, kayaking, bungy jumping, ziplining, jet boat riding and more. With recent calls about the negative effects of technology on the mental health of young people, this trip is an opportunity for young travelers worldwide who crave a digital detox to reconnect and get off the beaten track.

The exclusive Māori experiences on the itinerary are the result of Contiki’s New Zealand operations manager Richie Pepene’s connection with local iwi.

To know more about the Real New Zealand, visit https://www.contiki.com/tours/real-new-zealand

Check out Contiki’s full range of trips to New Zealand, including summer, winter, festivals and ski, by visiting www.contiki.com/destinations/new-zealand

