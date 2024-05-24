Explore Worldwide Expands in North America

Explore Worldwide is expanding its foothold in North America through strategic senior hires and a renewed commitment to travel advisors. The B Corp-certified adventure company specializes in cultural and experiential tours to 100 countries around the world with small group sizes that average 11 people.

The company appointed Katy Rockett as regional director for North America in January 2024. Based in Toronto, Rockett brings 15 years of experience in adventure travel. In her role, she will facilitate the business’ plans to achieve 65 percent growth in the market by the end of 2024. Her focus areas are on delivering tours, customer service and marketing activity across the region.

Rockett, who came directly from Exodus Travels as general manager and director of growth, and held senior marketing positions at Exodus and Intrepid Travel, said active small-group adventures are a rapidly growing trend among many North American travelers, as many people are looking to get more out of their vacations. Her initial priorities will focus on expanding the Explore team in North America.

Explore Worldwide currently has representatives in the U.S. and will add more throughout Canada by summer.

From walking and cycling trips to visiting iconic landmarks and landscapes with insider knowledge from local guides, itineraries are built to blend active adventures with local culture, offering different trip styles to suit travelers of all types. The trips are ideal for solo travelers, couples, and groups of friends, with an average trip length of 10 days. Nearly three-fourths (71 percent) of North Americans who book with Explore are solo travelers.

A sample of new tour highlights for 2024 include:

“ Highlights of Mont Blanc ” – Adventurers on this new eight-day tour through France will witness Alpine peaks and snowy glaciers on multiple day treks through places like Chamonix Valley and sections of Tour du Mont Blanc , the highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe . Departures are available from July through September.

” – Adventurers on this new eight-day tour through will witness Alpine peaks and snowy glaciers on multiple day treks through places like and sections of , the highest mountain in the and . Departures are available from July through September. “ Historic Baltic Republics ” – This 15-day tour includes guided walking tours of historic epicenters like Tallinn in Estonia , explorations of the drifting sand dunes of Curonian Spit National Park , and views of baroque architecture. Departures are available from July through September.

” – This 15-day tour includes guided walking tours of historic epicenters like in , explorations of the drifting sand dunes of , and views of baroque architecture. Departures are available from July through September. “ Simply Japan ” – Visitors will experience a mix of modern and ancient Japan on this 14-day tour, starting with a fire ceremony at Tokyo ’s Senso-ji Temple . The itinerary includes stays in a family-run ryokan and Buddhist temple; an optional day trip to Hakone National Park offering views of Mount Fuji ; and a visit to Jigokudani Onsen , home to Japan’s famous snow monkeys. Departures are available starting in June.

” – Visitors will experience a mix of modern and ancient Japan on this 14-day tour, starting with a fire ceremony at ’s . The itinerary includes stays in a family-run ryokan and Buddhist temple; an optional day trip to offering views of ; and a visit to , home to Japan’s famous snow monkeys. Departures are available starting in June. “A Taste of Sicily” – Travelers on this eight-day tour will roam the historic Ballaro open-air market in Palermo; learn secrets of Sicilian cooking at a traditional farmhouse estate, or masseria; partake in a chocolate tasting using methods dating back to the Aztecs in Modica; and more. Departures are available in September and October.

The tours are subject to availability.

For more information, visit www.exploreworldwide.com.

