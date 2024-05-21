John Hall’s Alaska Announces New Itineraries for 2025

John Hall’s Alaska has announced two new itineraries for 2025. In a first, the small-group travel company will also expand its all-inclusive benefits for travelers.

New for summer 2025, the seven-day “Denali Explorer” itinerary highlights the best of Alaska’s land experiences between Fairbanks and Anchorage. Specifically designed for multigenerational travel, guests enjoy wildlife viewing opportunities in both Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks, dog mushing, historical and cultural enrichment opportunities, and train travel aboard the Alaska Railroad.

New for winter 2025, the eight-day “Alaska’s Arctic Aurora” itinerary takes guests to the heart of Alaska with the goal of viewing the Northern Lights. With overnights in Fairbanks and Coldfoot focused on enhancing nighttime opportunities to sleep under and view the Northern Lights, guests enjoy an array of daytime activities including dog mushing, snowmachining, snowshoeing and crossing the Arctic Circle.

In 2025, John Hall’s Alaska will bring back several popular multi-day, accompanied trip packages. Here are few highlights:

The 10-day “ Grand Slam Alaska ” summer itinerary highlights Anchorage, Valdez , Fairbanks, Denali and Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks and Prince William Sound .

” summer itinerary highlights Anchorage, , Fairbanks, Denali and and . The 11-day “ Untamed Alaska ” tour blends the exploration of small towns with bucket-list activities and attractions. Guests participate in an array of activities from picking their own adventure days in Cordova and Denali National Park & Preserve to cruising in Prince William Sound to marvel at the Columbia Glacier .

” tour blends the exploration of small towns with bucket-list activities and attractions. Guests participate in an array of activities from picking their own adventure days in and Denali National Park & Preserve to cruising in Prince William Sound to marvel at the . The 14-day “ National Parks of Alaska ” offers first-hand experiences at six of Alaska’s national parks through a group land tour, making stops in Alaska Native communities and historical sites while keeping an eye out for wildlife and glaciers.

” offers first-hand experiences at six of Alaska’s national parks through a group land tour, making stops in Alaska Native communities and historical sites while keeping an eye out for wildlife and glaciers. On the 14-day “ 1898 Alaska the Yukon Gold Rush ” itinerary, travelers get the best of exploring land and sea by motorcoach and privately chartered day vessels. Stretching from Southcentral Alaska to Canada ’s Yukon Territory and spending three days in Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage , by the end, guests are well-rounded on the history of the Gold Rush era, the Iditarod , Denali and the Klondike Highway .

” itinerary, travelers get the best of exploring land and sea by motorcoach and privately chartered day vessels. Stretching from to ’s and spending three days in Southeast Alaska’s , by the end, guests are well-rounded on the history of the Gold Rush era, the , Denali and the . The “ Alaska Bears & Bering Sea ” itinerary takes guests on an 11-day trip with stops in Nome , Denali National Park & Preserve, Knik River and Kodiak Island . This trip offers wildlife viewing, and is rounded out with dog sledding, historical enrichment opportunities, flightseeing, Northern Lights viewing and a scenic train ride through interior Alaska.

” itinerary takes guests on an 11-day trip with stops in , Denali National Park & Preserve, and . This trip offers wildlife viewing, and is rounded out with dog sledding, historical enrichment opportunities, flightseeing, Northern Lights viewing and a scenic train ride through interior Alaska. The eight-day “ Alaska’s Winter Wonders ” starts in Fairbanks and ends in Anchorage. Travelers can admire the Northern Lights in igloo-style accommodations, learn how to curl and go dog sledding before heading to Talkeetna for more Northern Lights viewing and a flightseeing excursion to Denali.

” starts in Fairbanks and ends in Anchorage. Travelers can admire the Northern Lights in igloo-style accommodations, learn how to curl and go dog sledding before heading to for more Northern Lights viewing and a flightseeing excursion to Denali. The 11-day “Iditarod and Aurora Adventure” starts with meeting the mushers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and watching the start of the 1,000-mile race to Nome. To round out this winter experience, guests fly to an official Iditarod checkpoint followed by ample opportunities to view the Northern Lights and marvel at larger-than-life ice sculptures in Fairbanks.

In 2025, the tour operator will offer an expanded all-inclusive package for guests visiting Alaska. Besides its logistics-free, worry-free packages, the all-inclusive packages will also include adult beverage choices with lunch and dinner for the duration of the itinerary.

For more information, visit www.KissAlaska.com.

