Sober Travel Company Announces Affiliation With Largay Travel, New Leadership

Choose Life Sober Adventures, a travel company specializing in travel for sober individuals, has announced its transition of ownership and new affiliation with Largay Travel. Cole Bressler, the founder of Choose Life Sober Adventures, is passing the baton to Tristan Klimak, the son of Amanda Klimak, co-owner of Largay Travel.

Choose Life Sober Adventures has been "a beacon of inspiration" for those seeking travel experiences free from the constraints of addiction. With over 21 million Americans in active recovery, according to the 2022 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, there is a need for curated travel programs. Under Bressler’s leadership, the company has provided a supportive community and adventures "that redefine what it means to live in recovery."

Tristan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. His personal journey with addiction and recovery aligns with the company’s mission, promising to uphold its legacy of community and adventure. “Travel has been an integral part of my life. However, traveling sober presents challenges most people aren’t aware of. Being able to travel in a way that supports my journey and chosen lifestyle allows me to enjoy the trip with a community of like-minded individuals,” he said.

Now, with its new affiliation with Largay Travel, Choose Life Sober Adventures gains access to a network of luxury travel resources. As a Virtuoso member, Largay Travel brings decades of expertise and a commitment to personalized service, ensuring that every journey with Choose Life Sober Adventures is a blend of luxury and empowerment.

Under Tristan’s leadership, Choose Life Sober Adventures will continue to offer and expand on a diverse range of curated trips and experiences, from nature retreats to outdoor adventures. The focus remains on fostering personal growth, building meaningful connections and celebrating the joy of sober living.

For more information, visit www.largaytravel.com.

