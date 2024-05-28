KHM Travel Group Hosts Largest Boot Camp Event to Date

KHM Travel Group hosted 83 new travel advisors at its spring Boot Camp 1.0 event. The educational event helped attendees improve sales skills and expand their network of fellow travel advisors.

Along with comprehensive online courses, the host agency offers four Boot Camp 1.0 events in Northeast Ohio throughout the year. New in 2024, the event was available to watch via livestream for those not able to attend in person. Boot Camp 1.0 sessions included: Marketing Your "FAMcation," Qualifying Your Client to Cruise, The All-Inclusive Market, Introduction to Groups, A Journey Through Europe and more. Because some lessons work better with hands-on practice, the event included activities where advisors worked in pairs and small groups to research cruise and land scenarios.

Instructors from the KHM Travel Group Education Team walked advisors through using the essential features of the company's CRM (client relationship manager), myTravelCRM. Each new advisor receives access to this tool when they enroll. myTravelCRM is where advisors enter their bookings for payment, track commissions, and manage all their client data. In addition to the basics, Boot Camp 1.0 sessions demonstrated how advisors can send digital authorizations and email campaigns to clients through myTravelCRM.

The next Boot Camp 1.0 event is in August in Northeast Ohio. In addition to Boot Camp 1.0 for newer advisors, KHM Travel Group also hosts Boot Camp 2.0, Destination Success, The Luxury Symposium, On the Concourse and the Crystal Conference.

For more information, visit www.khmtravel.com.

