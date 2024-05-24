Roger Block to Step Down as Travel Leaders Network President

Roger E. Block, president of Travel Leaders Network (TLN), is transitioning to a new role in the organization. His last day as president will be December 31, 2024, and he will begin his new role of senior advisor on January 1, 2025.

“The time is simply right for me to start the next phase of my life and pursue some things I’ve wanted to do,” Block said. “I love to spend time traveling, and that will definitely be in my future. I’ll be filling my time with numerous activities in addition to working with the TLN leadership team in an advisory role and helping shape their future success.”

Block has had a 45-year career in retail travel, with leadership positions at Travel Leaders Network, Carlson Wagonlit Travel and Travel Agent International. He has served in numerous capacities in the industry, including advisory boards and chairing the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Board of Directors. Before joining the travel industry, he was an executive in the banking industry. He is based in Atlanta. During his tenure at Travel Leaders Network, Block has guided it from a franchise organization to merging with Results Travel and Vacation.com. Under his leadership, Travel Leaders Network has grown to thousands of agencies of all sizes in their membership.

In Block’s new position, he will advise TLN’s management team on long-term strategy and competitive analysis.

“Everyone in the travel industry owes a debt of gratitude to Roger,” said John Lovell, president of Travel Leaders Group. “He cares deeply about travel advisors, and developing them as a sales channel. He’s beloved among TLN members and staff, and I am thrilled that he will continue to work in the company and aid in the transition.”

Visit www.travelleadersnetwork.com.

