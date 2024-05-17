InteleTravel, Royal Caribbean Award Over 450 ASTA Memberships

InteleTravel announced that its partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has led to more than 450 top-selling travel advisors in its network to be awarded with scholarships towards a membership to the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).

This collaboration marks the first time a host agency and travel supplier have joined forces to offer ASTA scholarships. InteleTravel and Royal Caribbean have long voiced their support for ASTA over the years and strongly supported its efforts to advance education, elevate professionalism and advocate for advisors. By helping advisors join ASTA, a usual cost of $239 per year, InteleTravel demonstrated its ongoing mission to deliver competitive advantages, helping advisors grow their businesses and profits.

InteleTravel announced the scholarship program earlier this year to its top-selling advisors; to qualify, advisors had to complete Royal Caribbean University's coursework up to its advanced "Masters of Adventure" certification. The first year membership cost was then split between InteleTravel, Royal Caribbean and the advisor, with a second year renewal offered under the same terms.

Royal Caribbean University is an educational platform that provides training resources for travel professionals to ensure a foundational understanding of Royal Caribbean’s ships, features, benefits, key selling points and more. There is a core and advanced curriculum for those who sign up and those who complete all of the courses, including the advanced curriculum, receive a “Masters of Adventure” certification.

As a result of the membership assistance, InteleTravel has added 461 new ASTA members who will have access to education, consumer leads, media referrals, networking opportunities through their local chapter, a suite of programs that offer discounts on tools and programs, the latest industry research and news, and much more. ASTA also defends agents and their businesses against harmful legislation and regulations at every level of government and supports policies that help members maintain and grow their small businesses.

