Travel Edge Network Celebrates Top Performers

Travel Edge Network recently honored its top performers with a series of experiences to mark their accomplishments. This year, the luxury host agency featured three destinations, including London, Croatia and Antigua, to celebrate its advisors.

Advisors enjoyed stays at The Langham, London and The Prince Akatoki London. Activities included scone-making classes at Langham Cookery, private guided walking tours with Moloney and Kelly, including a behind-the-scenes visit to the Churchill War Rooms. Hosted experiences were provided by British Airways and Blacklane Chauffeur. The group also enjoyed a visit to Garrard, jeweler to the royal family, and a private violin performance, both arranged by Adams and Butler. A highlight for many was dance-floor access to “ABBA Voyage.”

The Croatia itinerary was crafted by DMC partner Calvados Club and included business-class service on Turkish Airlines with opportunities to explore Split, Zagreb and Dubrovnik. Highlights included a private yacht tour around Dubrovnik, and a visit to Plitvice Lakes National Park with a local guide.

The Caribbean itinerary was curated by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, and included a stay at the Royalton Antigua. Highlights included a helicopter ride to Barbuda and lunch at Nobu; a day with the CEO of the tourism board; a private yacht cruise to Jumby Bay for lunch; a stingray snorkeling adventure; and zip-lining in the Antigua Rainforest.

Travel Edge Network advisors also visited Finland for a Knowledge Trip. Designed to offer firsthand experience in trending destinations, this trip was hosted by Visit Finland and Finnair. The group stayed at Star Arctic Hotel and Wilderness Hotel; activities included experiencing the Northern Lights in Lapland North, a sledge ride led by a group of huskies, snowshoeing, snowmobile safaris, and spotting local wildlife including reindeer.

For more information, visit www.traveledgenetwork.com.

