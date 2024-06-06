IMG Expands Partnership with Teladoc Health

International Medical Group (IMG), a global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Teladoc Health, a telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. Service capabilities will be expanded for IMG customers with existing telehealth services, besides enabling telehealth services to be offered through additional IMG plans.

Since 1990, IMG has provided travelers with access to healthcare outside of their home country through their global database of more than one million doctors and hospitals. In recent years, advancements in telemedicine and innovative service providers like Teladoc Health have allowed select IMG customers the option to receive non-emergency care from anywhere in the world. The latest plan updates will expand IMG’s current telehealth service offerings by utilizing Teladoc Health’s easy-to-use platform, All360Health, for telehealth and prescription services outside of the U.S.

With All360Health, travelers can speak with medical experts globally, in a number of languages, who are available 24/7/365 to help diagnose, treat and prescribe medication for many non-emergent medical issues via phone or online video consultations.

“Teladoc Health recognizes how important it is for people to have access to convenient and affordable healthcare for non-emergency medical situations, especially while traveling,” said Nadia Smith, Teladoc health director of global accounts. “By partnering with IMG, we are able to help travelers save time and money when it comes to their healthcare needs, as All360Health provides speedy telephone and online access to medical professionals anywhere in the world.”

All360Health telehealth services, powered by Teladoc Health, are available on select IMG Patriot Travel Medical Insurance plans as well as iTravelInsured Travel Protection plans.

For more information, visit www.imglobal.com.

