Classic Vacations Upgrades Travel Advisor Booking Platform

Classic Vacations has unveiled technology enhancements to its online booking platform. The enhancements include the integration of an AXUS itinerary tool and a new Classic VIP Connect program.

Classic’s Online Booking Platform allows travel advisors to book a multi-destination, multi-room itinerary, with an ability to secure their booking based on real-time rates and availability. The updated experience includes access to Classic’s “Preferred” five-star inventory. Additionally, advisors have exclusive access to Classic’s specialized packaging service to add experiences, tours, air, rail, ground transportation and more.

In the initial weeks of introducing the new Online Booking Platform, Classic reported over 100 percent increase in sales online. Within days of launch, 25 percent of new bookings already incorporated more than one hotel. Due to the platform’s intuitive interface and ability for travel advisors to easily share information with their clients, the company has seen increased retention and substantial growth in quote-to-book conversions during the first week of Beta usage.

AXUS, the third-party itinerary tool popular among luxury travel advisors, aggregates one itinerary for advisors booking different travel segments for their clients. AXUS allows advisors to incorporate reservations at hotels, restaurants, excursions and more into one comprehensive design.

Classic VIP Connect offers a personalized touch, and is available to any travel advisor who books a hotel from Classic’s “Preferred” collection. Classic will automatically send a personalized note to the advisors’ hotel partner on their behalf, alerting the hotel about their VIP client’s arrival, further ensuring a seamless vacation.

For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com.

