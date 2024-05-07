Avanti Debuts Last-Minute Booking Phone Line

Avanti Destinations has launched a "Last-Minute Booking" phone line for travel advisors with new clients who are in a hurry to travel or clients who have delayed their decision about where to go this summer. The last-minute booking phone line, 1-888-970-0341, is fully dedicated for advisors needing to book a trip seven to 30 days before client departure. Advisors can also reach out to [email protected].

Avanti also has suggestions for international summer destinations with plenty of availability.

“In Europe, we still have good summer availability in Greece at some of the best places to stay, as well as private and small group sightseeing tours on popular Santorini and Mykonos islands,” said Gina Bang, chief sales and marketing officer at Avanti. “Outside of Europe, right now is peak season in Peru, the most popular destination in South America, so we’d like to suggest that advisors book their clients there in September, October and November—when there are fewer tourists, and more sun [and] warmer temperatures than peak dry season.”

Currently, there is good availability in fall for tours of the Sacred Valley and Cuzco. In addition, Avanti has announced new experiences for foodie clients: a private tour of the Misminay Community with a Pachamanca lunch, prepared in an earthen oven, and Andean distillery tour in the Sacred Valley; a private gastronomic night tour with dinner in Lima.

For more information, visit book.avantidestinations.com.

