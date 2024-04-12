Eurobound Launches New Itinerary to Sweden and Aland Islands

Eurobound has launched a new eight-day package centered around the Midsummer Maypole and Midsummer celebrations in Sweden and the Aland Islands. Timed to coincide with Sweden’s midsummer festivities, which take place June 19-25 this year, the journey begins and ends in Stockholm. Highlighting the trip are three nights in Mariehamn, capital of Fasta Aland, the Aland archipelago’s main island, and a popular Baltic vacation destination.

Reachable by ferry, Fasta Aland and the Aland Islands are an autonomous region of Finland. To kick off the stay on Mariehamn, a private guided walking tour with a local guide introduces travelers to the town’s two harbors and esplanade adjoining both, as well as the marketplace and other sites. The majority of the time in Mariehamn is free for participants to visit Midsummer festivities on the island’s countryside, by either rental car or local transportation. During Midsummer festivities, homes and summer cottages are adorned with wreaths and floral bouquets. In villages, a maypole decorated with leaves and flowers is raised, while villagers celebrate with traditional food, songs, dancing and aquavit.

In Stockholm, a full-day, small-group tour visits the towns of Sigtuna and Uppsala. A guided walking tour introduces guests to Sigtuna, Sweden’s first town founded in 980. In Uppsala, they will visit the Gothic cathedral and university founded in 1477. A private, afternoon “Nordic Experience” tasting tour explores the old Sodermalm neighborhood, or Sofo, a vibrant quarter of boutiques, cafés and new restaurants. During the guided walk, guests will stop at five to seven restaurants, including a tasting at each.

The package includes private airport-to-hotel transfers in Stockholm, seven nights’ accommodations, a shared full-day tour to Sigtuna and Uppsala, two private three-hour tours, round-trip Stockholm-Aland Islands ferry cruise, and round-trip Stockholm port-to-hotel transfers.

For more information, visit www.eurobound.com.

