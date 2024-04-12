Avanti Launches New Webpage as Groups Travel Gains Popularity

Wholesale custom tour operator Avanti Destinations expects 30 percent growth in its custom groups department in 2024, with a high level of repeat bookings. To assist travel advisors in finding and creating more groups business, Avanti has added a new “Groups” webpage on the company’s advisor portal with 10 sample group itineraries to countries around the world, representing different segments of group travel: special interest groups, educational groups, sports fans, corporate groups, spiritual and religious groups.

According to Ricarda Haeger, director of group sales and operations, “One important measure of our success is the fact that almost all the advisors who have booked one group with us in the past come back for more group itineraries.

“This is one of the major reasons why advisors who have not yet expanded their business model to include groups should strongly consider it. Not only do advisors make more income on an itinerary for 10 or more passengers than they do for couples or individuals, without needing to do 10 times the work, but when a group has a wonderful experience, the same group is highly likely to return to that advisor, not only as a group but also as independent travelers. As many advisors tell us, there is a growing trend towards people wanting to share their travel experiences with other people.”

Haeger pointed out that Avanti’s Groups department does not offer regularly scheduled escorted group tours. Since each group is unique, their itinerary is completely custom-crafted to suit the group’s interests, budgets, timeframes and preferences for accommodations.

“There are two kinds of custom groups: one is pre-formed, where the members know each other, have a firm idea of where and when they want to travel and what they want to do—these pre-formed groups search for a travel advisor to make all the arrangements. The other kind of group, affinity groups, accounts for far more of the business and takes some work on the part of the advisor to find, inspire, attract and motivate group members. But getting to know your local community, schools, organizations, teams and clubs will yield very worthwhile results,” said Haeger. She added that some successful advisors alternatively find their groups through social media activity.

Special interest groups are varied, including interests such as crafts, gardens, music, history, food and drink. Culinary tours, including wine tastings and cooking classes to cider mills and local breweries, are witnessing a surge in popularity among American travelers, said Haeger. She added that golf is another increasingly popular option for groups.

The average size of groups that Avanti handles is 18 passengers. The average length of Avanti’s group itineraries is eight days. Most itineraries include two or more destinations, which is similar to Avanti’s custom FIT multi-destination itineraries. The groups department draws from Avanti’s selection of accommodations, such as boutique properties, spa resorts, castles and others, as well as an array of sightseeing tours and experiences throughout Europe, Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East, the South Pacific and Asia, as well as additional destinations, such as South Africa.

The sample itineraries given in the “Explore” section of the new groups webpage include a 10-day trip to Tokyo, Kanazawa and Osaka in Japan; 10-day golf and sightseeing trip to Barcelona, Valencia and Seville in Spain; nine-day wine tour to Santiago and Santa Cruz in Chile; nine-day cider tour of Ireland; 10-day tour in London to view the works of a 17th century woodcarver; and a 11-day trip to Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands that traces the story of the Mennonites.

For more information, visit book.avantidestinations.com.

Related Stories

TTC Tour Brands Reaffirms “Always” Commitment to Travel Advisors

Pleasant Holidays, Journese Add Guatemala Vacation Packages

Classic Vacations Updates Booking Engine for Travel Advisors

Eurobound Adds New Independent Poland Tour