Avoya Travel Receives ASTA's Host Agency of the Year Award

Avoya Travel has announced that it was awarded the Host Agency of the Year Award at the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) 2024 Travel Advisor Conference held in Dallas, TX, on May 29-30. The recognition highlights Avoya Travel’s service, support and dedication to the travel advisor community and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network.

The ASTA Travel Advisor Conference brought together 1,400 travel advisors, suppliers and industry professionals to continue to strengthen the travel advisor community. The Host Agency of the Year Award, voted on by ASTA leadership, is presented to the agency that best supports ASTA’s mission of fostering a collaborative and innovative travel advisor community. This year’s award is a testament to Avoya Travel’s commitment to providing resources, technology and support not only to Avoya Network members, but the travel advisor community as a whole.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Host Agency of the Year Award from ASTA,” said Phil Cappelli, chief sales officer of Avoya Travel. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team and underscores the comprehensive support and services that Avoya Travel provides to the independent agencies in the Avoya Network. We are committed to continuing our support for the travel advisor community at large through programs like the Avoya Academy and are dedicated to the belief that when travel advisors succeed, we all succeed.”

Avoya Travel adds that it continues to innovate with its patented lead generation and distribution systems, technology solutions and support services that empower travel advisors to own and operate successful independent businesses. The Host Agency of the Year award further solidifies Avoya’s role as a trusted partner in the travel advisor community.

To learn more, visit www.avoyanetwork.com

