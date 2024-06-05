Dream Vacations/CruiseOne Launches LGBTQ+ Resources for Advisors

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne is celebrating Pride Month by launching an initiative to assist its network of travel advisors in reaching LGBTQ+ travelers. The spending power of this community makes it a lucrative niche for travel advisors to serve. According to LGBT Capital, global LGBTQ+ spending power is $4.6 trillion with global LGBTQ+ international travel spending reaching an impressive $99.6 billion.

In collaboration with LGBTQ+ travel expert Ed Salvato and the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), the webinars by Dream Vacations/CruiseOne will provide travel professionals guidance on how to engage with and grow sustainable business with LGBTQ+ travelers.

The LGBTQ+ community faces unique travel challenges as acceptance, laws and protections vary widely around the world. It is of the utmost importance for travel advisors who serve clientele from this community to be educated in the best times to visit, events and tours available, and up-to-date insights on LGBTQ+ laws and protections in each country. Salvato’s webinar on reaching LGBTQ+ travelers focuses on safety and inclusion, challenging advisors to take a deep dive to confirm destinations will be truly welcoming for their clients. Salvato will also explore the important needs and concerns LGBTQ+ travelers may have along with providing the top friendly destinations and others where caution is necessary.

In the first week of June, Dream Vacations/CruiseOne will co-host a webinar with the IGLTA to provide the network with free travel resources and information while working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

Related Stories

Malta Tops “ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index” Again

Contiki Announces New Europe Product for 2024

Brand g Vacations Offers Cruise Celebrating Amsterdam Pride

Rail Europe Partners With European LGBTQIA+ Travel Association