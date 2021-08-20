ASTA Heads to Chicago for Global Convention 

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) will host the annual ASTA Global Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL, from August 23-25, bringing together almost 1,000 travel professionals, including close to 700 travel advisors.

Known as the “Essential Industry Event for Travel Agency Professionals,” the convention brings the travel agency industry together for three days “of inspiration, education and reuniting as one voice for the industry.” Commenting on this year’s event, Zane Kerby, president and CEO of ASTA, said in a written statement, “One thing is certain, the pandemic underscored not only the value of working with a travel advisor, but also the need for a strong national trade association for our part of the industry. We are working tirelessly to rebuild the industry with our members. We’re grateful for all the travel advisors who will join us in the Windy city, this year more than most.”

Some of the keynote speakers and special guests will include Paul Allen, CEO and founder of Soar.com and founder of Ancestry.com; Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer for Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Sandra McLemore, TV host and president of Travel Marketing & Media; and Alle Pierce, journalist, show host and content creator; along with a panel of travel writers.

Throughout the convention, a theme of pandemic recovery will be a top focus. The convention will wrap up with inspirational stories from within the ASTA member ranks. “Pivot to Prosperity” is a series of business survival stories that will be presented akin to a “TED Talk." The participants will learn from a group of speakers how they made their pivots during a time of crisis and will also learn about their successes and pitfalls and what are they are doing now to move to a more prosperous future.

Focused on the most critical aspects of business recovery that are facing travel advisors, ASTA Global Convention's educational programming allows for exploring unconventional ideas, examining upcoming trends and providing tangible takeaways that advisors can utilize quickly and easily. This year, the educational offerings will include topics such as “Business Basics for New Advisor Success,” “Evaluating Your Business Model in a Post COVID-19 World,” “Navigating Your Social Journey with Confidence,” “Whiz Bang (Affordable) Technologies for You and Your Agency,” “What Sustainability Means to Travel Advisors and Why It Matters.” Travel advisors will also network with and learn from over 125 exhibitors at the tradeshow.

This year, ASTA marks its 90th anniversary as a trade association for travel advisors. Registration for the event remains open with an option for day passes. If advisors missed out on the in-person portion, ASTA is hosting a shortened online version of ASTA Global Convention on August 30-31 with rates starting $99 for members. Learn more at ASTAGlobalConvention.org.

Related Stories

Africa Travel Week 2022 to Be Held in Cape Town

Showcase Antigua and Barbuda Returning in October

Hybrid Virtuoso Travel Week Taking Place This Week

ASTA Announces Newly Elected Members to the Board of Directors