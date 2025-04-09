ASTA Partners with Tourism Cares

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has announced a partnership with Tourism Cares, a non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability for the travel and tourism industry, on a new educational offering designed to give travel advisors a beginner-level introduction to their sustainable travel journey. To celebrate Earth Month, the digital course is available complimentary for ASTA members and is also offered as an elective for the continuing educational requirement for those who need to maintain their Verified Travel Advisor certification.

“Travel advisors have an opportunity to educate and inspire clients,” said Zane Kerby, president and CEO of ASTA. “We have been members and partners with Tourism Cares for many years, and this course will further enhance this partnership by helping travel advisors learn about the benefits of a more meaningful travel program for themselves and for the protection of the natural and cultural resources of their travel destinations.”

The course is structured in three parts, each with a video component presented by Tourism Cares, to help travel advisors absorb the high-level pillars of sustainable travel. Travel advisors will learn the foundations of sustainable travel and the business case for providing meaningful travel products in their suite of offerings.