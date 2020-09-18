Avoya Travel Launches Robust New Marketing Resource Center

Avoya Travel recently launched an upgraded suite of marketing campaigns, collateral, and assets for the more than 1,200 independent agencies in its Avoya Network. These new resources are accessible to members in the newly-established Avoya Marketing Resource Center on the Avoya platform.

At launch, the Avoya Marketing Resource Center offered more than 75 turn-key, co-branded and customizable marketing pieces and new assets are being added weekly. These include social media ideas/posts, digital flyers, email-marketing templates, direct mail pieces, an image library and more.

Avoya said the new center (shown below) is optional to use but also synergistic with its proprietary technology and business intelligence analytics. The latter provides visibility into travelers’ recent search and engagement behavior, so agencies have targeted opportunities to engage travelers based on booking history and recent activity.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

“Especially with the challenges that COVID-19 has brought this year, it is more important than ever to find new ways of keeping in touch with past clients and reaching potential clients,” said Katherine Youngdale, owner of Ogden Pacific LLC in Carlsbad, CA, a member of the Avoya Network, in a press announcement.

Enthusiastic about the new tools, Youngdale added,: “I am looking forward to utilizing the high-quality social media assets, e-mail marketing templates, and even hosting my own virtual travel event."

From Avoya's perspective, "our preferred suppliers invest in Avoya because of our marketing and technology solutions, capability, and, ultimately, results in generating both new-to-brand and repeat travelers to their brands,” said Sam McCully, senior vice president of marketing, Avoya Travel. Now, he said, Avoya has applied that knowledge to create more resources that agencies can use in their own marketing efforts, noting that "marketing collateral is one of the primary reasons that independent travel agencies join a particular host agency or consortia."

Youngdale believes Avoya’s investment in the center is "another vote of confidence for independent agencies like mine and sets us up for success when travel rebounds.”

Related Stories

Avoya Travel Will Move its 2020 Conference to an Online Platform

ILTM Launches Global Virtual Events Series This Winter

Riviera River Cruises Plans Travel Advisor Webinar on Sept. 23

Expert Advice: How to Get Through This Time