Avoya Travel Hosts First-Ever Virtual Land Forum Event

Avoya Travel hosted its first-ever Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum June 22 – 25, 2020. This successful event provided independent agencies in the Avoya Network access to top land and destination suppliers, focusing on brand education, sales and new safety protocols for resuming travel.

The Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum was designed to support the increased demand from independent agencies in the Avoya Network for continued education and expansion into selling more land vacations. Originally planned to be held in Las Vegas in April, the Avoya Mastermind Land Forum was adapted into a virtual event, which sold out within weeks to 500 attendees.

The four-day Virtual Land Forum offered independent agencies an opportunity to diversify and increase their knowledge of land products such as resort getaways, escorted tours and domestic vacations, while providing land partners the chance to build stronger relationships with the Avoya Network. Attendees had first access to sessions within Avoya’s “Land New Business” series, which is a new land-focused educational track designed for Avoya University. The event saw keynotes from industry executives, including Paula Hayes, vice president of sales, Globus family of brands; Vikki Knudsen, director of sales strategy for Club Med; Andrea Wright, vice president of travel industry sales for Playa Hotels & Resorts, among others.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The program offerings included general sessions, supplier and independent agency panel sessions, a live trade show, small group coffee chats and more.

In addition to cruises, Avoya says it is dedicated to building its resorts and land vacation business, growing preferred supplier partnerships and providing high-quality education for independent agencies to learn about and experience the products.

Visit www.avoyanetwork.com.

Related Stories

ASTA’s Global Convention Goes Virtual, Renamed Global Live

U.S. Travel Encourages Mask Usage, Healthy Travel Practices

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Host Virtual Conference

KHM Travel Group Creates New Online Training for Advisors