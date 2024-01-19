Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club Opens at LaGuardia Airport

Chase has opened the newest Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The entrance to the two-floor lounge is located post-security on the fourth floor of the newly redeveloped Terminal B and is the brand’s largest to date at more than 21,800 square feet.

A first for both Chase and LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, “The Reserve Suites by Chase” are private bookable rooms where Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can have a dedicated suite attendant for "the ultimate white glove travel experience." Guests can relax in the private spaces with their travel companions and enjoy a menu from Jeffrey’s Grocery, designed exclusively for The Reserve Suites. The Reserve Suites by Chase experience also includes a signature caviar service and a reserve wine list curated by New York City wine bar and retailer, Parcelle. Guests who book a suite can use hair and bath products in the en-suite bathroom and shower, and prior to flight departure will have the option to select a premium travel gift.

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club offers dedicated wellness rooms with treatments from Face Haus, a women-owned open concept facial bar. Visitors can choose from a variety of treatment options from an on-site esthetician, as well as complimentary Fly By Face Haus Skincare Travel Kits. For families, additional spaces in the new lounge include a game room with vintage and retro designs, a kids’ playroom and a nursing room.

As the centerpiece of the lounge, the cocktail bar will offer a “Sapphire Signature Cocktail” alongside cocktails and mocktails designed in partnership with cocktail bar Apotheke. Parcelle will curate a premium wine list for guests. Guests will also enjoy a variety of made-to-order and ready-to-eat food options by Joseph Leonard. Playing off New York’s strong coffee culture, Sapphire Lounge travelers can refuel with coffee from Joe Coffee Company, including made-to-order beverages from the on-site barista.

Additionally, Chase will further expand its lounge network with a new lounge location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The space is a joint offering with Etihad Airways, which previously operated the lounge. This location will offer the signature Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club experience. Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club with Etihad Airways will open on January 23 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Terminal 4 post-security in the Mezzanine on Level 4 located above Gate A2.

To learn more, visit chase.com/sapphireairportlounge.

