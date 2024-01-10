LATAM Group Transported Nearly 74 Million Passengers in 2023

LATAM Group transported approximately 74 million passengers during 2023, representing an 18.3 percent increase compared to 2022 and reaching pre-pandemic levels, according to the December operational statistics delivered by the group. This result was mainly driven by the increase in passengers transported in the domestic markets of the affiliates of Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, while the international segment continues to recover.

LATAM Group's consolidated capacity, measured in available seat – kilometers (ASK), increased by 20.6% compared to 2022, in line with the updated guidance published last August. In December 2023, the group reported a 13.2 percent increase in its capacity, compared to the same month in 2022; notably, the international segment increased 18.6 percent and the domestic markets of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru increased capacity by 16.3 percent.

Passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger – kilometers (RPK), increased by 23.1 percent annually, compared to 2022, mostly driven by a 39.4 percent increase in international demand during the year. In December, passenger traffic increased 21.8 percent, compared to December 2022. All segments where the group operates noted increases: 29.1 percent in international routes, 21.7 percent in domestic markets of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and 11.7 percent in the Brazilian domestic market.

On the other hand, during 2023, the group reported a consolidated passenger load factor of 83.1 percent, 1.7 percentage points higher than 2022. In December 2023, LATAM Group reached a consolidated passenger load factor of 84.4 percent, thus representing a 6.0 percentage point increase compared to the results of December 2022.

In terms of cargo, during 2023 the capacity measured in available ton – kilometers (ATK) reached 7,171 million, increasing by 14.6 percent compared to 2022. In December 2023, ATK witnessed an 11.3 percent increase compared to December 2022, reaching 668 million available tons kilometers.

