Chase Travel Reveals Holiday Travel Trends, Predictions for 2024

Chase Travel has provided an early glimpse into the top growing holiday destinations this year based off Chase Travel proprietary booking data. FROSCH and Valerie Wilson Travel, part of the Chase Travel Group, also tapped their expert travel advisors to share their top holiday travel tips and 2024 travel predictions.

What do you need to know? Chase Travel data show travelers are booking 2023 holiday travel slightly earlier than 2022 for both domestic and international destination. On average, customers are booking travel five days earlier for domestic trips and eight days earlier for international trips.

Chase Travel’s 2023 Holiday Hot Spots

The holiday hotspots this year are propelled by new flight routes or by travelers’ growing interest in finding destinations that offer nature-based adventures—like Patagonia.

The top growing holiday destinations based off proprietary Chase Travel booking data include:

International Adventures: Cities in China ( Beijing , Guangzhou , Shanghai ) and Japan ( Kyoto , Osaka , Tokyo ) had the strongest year-over-year holiday season growth after being closed to travelers last year; however other international destinations also rose to the top of Chase Travel’s trending list: Christchurch , New Zealand (224 percent YoY growth) El Calafate , Argentina (132 percent YoY growth) Chiang Mai , Thailand (104 percent YoY growth) Vienna , Austria (72 percent YoY growth) Rio De Janeiro , Brazil (63 percent YoY growth)

Beachfront Getaways: Travelers continue to flock to warm-weather destinations known for their beaches and vibrant cultures: Noord , Aruba (105 percent YoY growth) Miami Beach , Florida (80 percent YoY growth) Roatan , Honduras (76 percent YoY growth) West Palm Beach , Florida (57 percent YoY growth) Playa Del Carmen , Mexico (53 percent YoY growth)

Travelers continue to flock to warm-weather destinations known for their beaches and vibrant cultures:

Popular holiday destinations where Chase customers used points for booking travel include:

Vail , Colorado

, Antigua , Antigua and Barbuda

, Palm Springs, California

San Jose Cabo, Mexico

Calgary, Canada

Tip: Looking at flights booked for travel in December 2023 and January 2024, the busiest airport dates in Chase Travel's air booking data are December 22, 22 and 30—in that order.

Chase Travel 2024 Predictions

Looking ahead, FROSCH and Valerie Wilson Travel advisors anticipate the following trends to shape 2024 travel:

Summer splurges: Travel advisors are already booking 2024 summer travel plans, which points to an expected busy summer travel season.

Travel advisors are already booking 2024 summer travel plans, which points to an expected busy summer travel season. Priority around luxury escapes: As secluded, lesser-known retreats are becoming a priority for luxury travelers, travel advisors are seeing an increased interest in amenities like private villas from premium travelers and expect this trend to grow.

As secluded, lesser-known retreats are becoming a priority for luxury travelers, travel advisors are seeing an increased interest in amenities like private villas from premium travelers and expect this trend to grow. Multi-gen family travel: Travel advisors are seeing family travel of all shapes and forms continuing to grow—whether it’s an increase in multi-generational cruise travel or parents and adult children traveling together, family travel time is expected to continue to become a focus for 2024.

Travel advisors are seeing family travel of all shapes and forms continuing to grow—whether it’s an increase in multi-generational cruise travel or parents and adult children traveling together, family travel time is expected to continue to become a focus for 2024. Nimble travel plans: As the travel landscape fluctuates by surrounding global circumstances, travelers are leaning more on their travel advisors to help them navigate future travels and learning how to stay nimble to ever-evolving situations.

