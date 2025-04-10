Croatia Launches Certification Program for Travel Advisors

The Croatian National Tourist Board has launched the “Croatia Full of Life Specialist” certificate, a new initiative designed to equip travel advisors with in-depth knowledge of Croatia’s diverse tourism offerings. This certification program aims to enhance travel advisors’ knowledge, enabling them to curate experiences for travelers seeking to explore Croatia’s culture, landscapes and hospitality.

Participants will gain insights into Croatia’s key attractions, emerging destinations, luxury accommodations, sustainable tourism efforts and off-the-beaten-path experiences through a series of five themed webinars. The program will culminate in an online quiz, after which successful participants will receive the official Croatia Full of Life Specialist certificate.

Upcoming webinar themes include:

Introduction to the “Croatia Full of Life Specialist” certificate

Zagreb & Central Croatia – Discovering culture and arts

– Discovering culture and arts Istria & Kvarner – Food and wine travel, golf traveler

– Food and wine travel, golf traveler Zadar & Lika – Enjoy outdoors and nature, multi-generational travel

– Enjoy outdoors and nature, multi-generational travel Central Dalmatia & Dubrovnik – Island-hopping and sailing, weddings, including the island of Hvar

– Island-hopping and sailing, weddings, including the island of Hvar Slavonia – Rural tourism, health and medical travel

Participation in the certification program is free of charge, with early adopters and top-performing participants eligible for special incentives.

As Croatia continues to grow as a top European destination, its accessibility is further enhanced with the 2025 summer flight schedule, which includes direct connections to 122 foreign cities across 42 countries. A total of 57 international airlines will operate flights to and from Croatia. Overall, almost all airports expect an increase in traffic, and the largest number of passenger aircraft operations is planned for the airports of Zagreb, Split and Dubrovnik.

This expanded connectivity supports the Croatian National Tourist Board’s efforts to position the country as a year-round destination, making it easier than ever for travelers from North America and around the world to reach both popular coastal hubs and emerging inland regions. The comprehensive network of flights enhances Croatia’s appeal to a diverse range of travel markets, from leisure and luxury to adventure and cultural tourism.

For more information, visit www.croatia.hr.

Related Stories

Croatia’s Past Lives on in Modern-Day Split

Travel Guard Updates User Interface for Travel Advisors

Expedia TAAP Launches New Feature: The Agency Service Charge

GetYourGuide Dives Into Truth About “The White Lotus” Travelers