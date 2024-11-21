Dream Vacations Unveils Enhanced Website for Travel Advisors

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne announced the upcoming launch of a newly designed website homepage and easy-to-use travel advisor content management tool. This site is being created to enable its franchise owners and associates the ability to customize the homepage based on travel niches and increase search visibility. The announcement was made at the Dream Vacations and CruiseOne National Conference onboard Celebrity Ascent.

Highlights of the enhanced website include:

Cutting-edge CMS (content management system) tool – Franchise owners can personalize their website content through this tool, which acts as a digital assistant and allows them to update images, links, banners, suppliers and types of vacations, all tailored to their specific client base and niche. It’s designed to be intuitive and straightforward, making website management as easy as editing an email. While franchise owners have long had the ability to create customized landing pages, it’s now easier and more efficient than previously. Users can leverage professionally designed templates to ensure their pages are visually appealing and SEO optimized. This enhancement maximizes their potential to drive organic traffic and engage their target audience effectively.

Increased search visibility – Search engine optimization (SEO) is also a significant focus of the website update, with numerous aspects tailored to enhance search visibility. Features such as URL structure, the Mega Menu and custom landing page creation are all optimized for SEO, ensuring maximum reach and engagement. Google Analytics is integrated into the digital assistant tool, providing franchise owners with a streamlined experience to track website performance and make data-driven decisions effortlessly.

Optimized Mega Menu – The website's customer-centric design stands out with its Mega Menu, a user-friendly navigation tool that is also optimized for SEO. The Mega Menu offers guests a comprehensive view of destinations, activities and various types of vacations. This intuitive design ensures every interaction is crafted for ease of use so users can find everything they need quickly and efficiently.

Powerful shopping and booking engine – The website will continue to offer the cruise promo engine, search engine and booking engine, a platform used by many brands across the travel industry. A cornerstone of the enhanced website is the continuation of Dream Vacations' cruise search engine, booking engine and promo engine.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

