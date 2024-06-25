Ensemble Launches Luxury Certification Program for Advisors

Ensemble has announced the launch of its Luxury Certification Program, developed in collaboration with The Travel Institute. This program is designed to equip Ensemble’s members with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the luxury travel market.

The new program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers the following key areas:

Understanding the luxury travel market – Covering the scope and identifies current trends in luxury travel

Luxury travel products – Types of luxury travel products and their principal attributes

Identifying luxury travelers – Their type and characteristics

Strategies for finding luxury travelers – Effective methods to locate and attract luxury clients

Brand and marketing planning – How to craft a brand and marketing plan that supports a luxury specialist focus

Sales messaging – Tools to develop compelling sales messages that appeal to luxury travelers

Presentation skills – Effective strategies to present luxury travel products

Upon completing the nine modules and validation by The Travel Institute, advisors will be eligible to take a final exam. Advisors are also required to submit an experiential checklist validating their work related to luxury travel over the past five years. Successful candidates will earn the title of TTI and Ensemble Certified Luxury Advisor.

Separately, earlier this year, Ensemble announced several new partnerships and programs as well as the launch of its exclusive member community, Luxe Circles, for advisors who specialize in luxury travel.

For more information, visit www.JoinEnsemble.com.

