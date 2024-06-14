Goway Revamps Website, Travel Advisor Portal

Goway has announced the launch of its new website as well as the first rebranding in the company’s 54-year history.

The new website (still www.goway.com) offers a user experience that empowers travel advisors to sell more and inspire travelers to explore the world. The new website:

Offers an intuitive user experience with a design based on research.

Showcases Goway’s over 1,000 tailor-made trips with a focus on four- and five-star accommodations and private-guided touring.

Offers inspirational travel stories from its own destination specialists and travel writers on the new Globetrotting blog.

Features comprehensive travel guides to over 100 countries around the world.

Empowers travel advisors with essential tools and advice and inspires their globetrotting clients with expert information.

Features a sophisticated design with vibrant imagery and 4K videos.

Goway has also refreshed its portal for travel advisors, now known as GowayPro.com. The enhanced GowayPro experience includes:

More incentives for travel advisors.

A Passport to a Free FAM incentive.

The all-new GowayPro Travel Tales podcast.

An ever-growing GowayPro Travel Academy education program.

Core to Goway’s new brand is the new logo, which captures the forward-thinking spirit of a company that has pioneered tailor-made trips for globetrotters for over 50 years. This news is a key milestone in the company’s growth plans. More investments will be announced in the months leading up to Goway’s milestone 55th anniversary year in 2025.

