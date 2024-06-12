Ensemble Honors Top Performers With Trip to France

Ensemble recently honored its top performers with a Roland Garros experience. This event marked the launch of "Ensemble Beyond: Elevated Experiences," a newly revamped initiative to recognize excellence among Ensemble’s top members.

From June 7-10, Ensemble’s elite owners and advisors were invited to Paris for a journey that included exclusive access to the French Open at Roland Garros. During their time in Paris, attendees enjoyed VIP access to the women's final and men’s doubles final, complete with private salon privileges. The itinerary also included a series of culinary experiences, allowing participants to savor the flavors of Parisian cuisine at the city’s acclaimed Michelin starred restaurants, alongside opportunities to explore the city's renowned cultural landmarks and access to some of the city’s most exclusive hot spots.

Members chose from a selection of activities, including a visit to a luxury shopping village and a cooking class celebrating the art and secrets of French cuisine. There were also ample opportunities for networking with key partners, including AmaWaterways, Uniworld, Explora, Crystal, Regent, Carnival, Atlas Cruises, Collette, Bedsonline, Manulife, Delta, WestJet and others, fostering valuable connections and collaborations.

In line with its transformation into a modern boutique consortium, Ensemble continues to offer a suite of branded annual events that are exclusive to its members. These include Uncharted, a virtual event for owners, managers, and advisors where Ensemble partners bring their brands or destinations to life virtually; Summit, an executive retreat for owners and managers; Skyline regional events across the U.S. and Canada; and Horizons, the network-wide annual event scheduled for September 16-19 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

