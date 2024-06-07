Dream Vacations/CruiseOne to Sell Worldia FIT Packages

Worldia, a tour operator offering FIT vacation packages, has announced a partnership with World Travel Holdings’ travel agency franchise, Dream Vacations and CruiseOne. As Worldia’s U.S. launch partner, Dream Vacations/CruiseOne will be the first U.S. travel agency network to roll out Worldia’s platform, product and services to its travel advisors. This venture will enable travel advisors to sell fully customizable land itineraries in more than 85 destinations worldwide.

Worldia enables travel advisors to plan, customize, quote and sell FIT vacation packages via a combination of proprietary technology, curated content and tour operator services. Already a key player in the European travel industry, Worldia collaborates with a range of travel agency brands in France, Germany, Belgium and Spain.

“Launching in the U.S. with Dream Vacations/CruiseOne is a great opportunity, and we are excited to have a partner on our side that shares the same vision of continuous and innovative improvements to revolutionize the travel industry,” said Erwan Corre, co-founder and CSO of Worldia. “We are excited to bring World Travel Holdings’ agents this new capability of selling fully customizable itineraries in a matter of minutes, boosting their productivity and conversion rates for FIT bookings. At the same time, agents can rely on an established tour operator who takes full responsibility for the trip and manages all changes as the agent’s one point of contact for all components of the trip.”

Earlier this year, World Travel Holdings announced a multimillion-dollar investment to bolster the Dream Vacations/CruiseOne technology team. The announcement as Worldia’s U.S. launch partner reiterates the franchise’s commitment to offer technology to boost its franchise network’s productivity and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

Related Stories

IMG Expands Partnership with Teladoc Health

Avoya Travel Receives ASTA's Host Agency of the Year Award

Tourism Cares Hosts Global Meaningful Travel Summit With Panama

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne Launches LGBTQ+ Resources for Advisors