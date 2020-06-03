Flight Centre Travel Group Name Marc Casto as President, Leisure Brands Americas

Flight Centre Travel Group announced the appointment of Marc Casto to the role of president, leisure brands of the company’s Americas division. The company has established this role on the heels of its recently implemented retail transformation, to oversee and steer the implementation and day-to-day to execution of its new business model.

The company’s reorganized leisure business model grants customers access to Liberty Travel and Flight Centre’s businesses through consultants who’ll have remote access to the companies’ systems and products. This will enable customers to contact travel consultants when it is convenient to the customer, instead of being restricted by shop trading hours.

The company will maintain network hubs across the U.S./Canada; each of which will be run by a network manager. Each consultant will be affiliated with one of those hubs. Once stay-at-home orders are lifted, consultants will bring their travel expertise to their new network hub, where they can work both in-shop or remotely.

In his new role as president, Casto will lead and implement efforts to convert strategy into action plans and ensure successful deployment and progression of the newly transformed business model. After that, he’ll develop plans for business continuity and growth. He’ll work across all departments to ensure business goals are met, while keeping a customer-first mentality. Casto has over 25 years of experience in the travel industry. He previously served as SVP of FCM Travel Solutions USA and, before that, the president and CEO of Casto Travel, a global travel management company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with operations throughout the U.S. and Philippines.

Casto is currently vice chair of the American Society of Travel Advisor (ASTA) and serves at an executive level on multiple travel and industry related boards. He has served as the chairman of the board for the San Jose Visitors and Convention Bureau / Team San Jose, the Commonwealth Business Travel Group and the ASTA Corporate Advisory Council. He has also been recognized by the Silicon Valley / San Jose Business Journal as one of the “Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Silicon Valley.” In 2014 he was the recipient of the Barbara O’Hara Advocacy Award by ASTA and, the same year, as a “Distinguished Citizen” by the Boy Scouts of America. In 2016, ASTA also honored him as the inaugural recipient of the Paul M. Ruden Award for Industry Champions.

Casto will step into his new position with Flight Centre Travel Group effective immediately with a full transition from his current role to be complete by July 1.

