G Adventures Joins USTOA as an Active Member

Terry Dale, president and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), has announced that G Adventures has joined as its newest active member. This brings the total number of active members to 51, representing 144 brands.

"USTOA is proud to welcome G Adventures as an active member of USTOA," said Dale. "As a leader in small-group adventure travel, G Adventures has set the standard for responsible tourism—championing locally owned accommodations, guides, and businesses to ensure travel directly benefits the communities it touches. Their dedication to sustainability and community engagement aligns seamlessly with USTOA’s commitment to creating a responsible future for travel and tourism.”

Founded in 1990, G Adventures is a pioneer in community tourism and small group travel, offering more than 900 trips in 100 countries, on all seven continents. G Adventures’ trips support local communities, giving travelers meaningful experiences with people, cultures, landscapes and wildlife, while offering them the freedom and flexibility to explore on their own. G Adventures’ responsible approach to travel is demonstrated through its ‘G for Good’ social impact commitments, which include travel guidelines for children, wildlife and Indigenous people, community-based Planeterra projects travelers can experience on their trips, and the ‘Ripple Score’ assessment which measures how many traveler dollars stay in the local economy.

"As the pioneer of community tourism, we at G Adventures understand the power of travel as a force for good, and we are thrilled to join USTOA and its venerable collection of tour operators,” said Steve Lima, VP of Growth for U.S. and Latin America for G Adventures. “Now more than ever, our shared values of integrity and sustainability are needed, and we are excited to work alongside our industry’s advisors to amplify this message. Together we can use tourism to foster connection, understanding and positive change in our world."

For more information on G Adventures, visit www.gadventures.com; for more information on USTOA, visit www.ustoa.com.

