Goway Gives Away $550,000 to Its Travel Advisor Community

In celebration of its 55th Anniversary, Goway, a leader in tailor-made travel, is giving away $550,000 to its travel advisor community. As part of this promotion, every travel advisor that is a member of the GowayPro Loyalty Program will receive $20 on their personal account. Once they accrue a minimum balance, travel advisors can then redeem their funds on a Virtual Rewards Card.

"At Goway, we know that the backbone of our business is our relationship with travel advisors,” says Renee Stanton-Defaria, Goway’s director of sales. “We’ve been leaders in tailor-made travel for globetrotters for 55 years because of the support and dedication of the North American travel advisor. Their contributions to our business have not gone unnoticed. This $550,000 gift offers a chance to support the broader Goway community and celebrate their vital part to play in Goway’s 55-year journey.”

Goway says it is committed to empowering travel advisors with exclusive incentives and its rewards program. For instance, Goway pays travel advisors commission upon full payment and offers them the chance to upgrade their commission level each year. Further, Goway helps travel advisors expand their destination knowledge with the free GowayPro Travel Academy and earn FAM trips with the GowayPro Passport to a Free FAM program.

This $550,000 giveaway is just one of several exclusive activities planned throughout Goway’s 55th Anniversary year. To learn more about the GowayPro Loyalty Program, visit www.gowaypro.com.

