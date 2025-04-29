Signature Expands ASTA Support with $350 NCLH Bonus Commission

Building on its announcement of an American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) membership subsidy program last month, Signature Travel Network has shared that its partners at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)—the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—have stepped up in a major way. In addition to the deeply discounted ASTA membership rate of just $99 for Signature independent contractors (a savings of $148 compared to the standard rate), NCLH is offering up to $350 in bonus commission exclusively for all ASTA members within Signature as a show of support for the advisor community.

"We believe that Signature advisors gain additional credibility by being ASTA members and achieving VTA (Verified Travel Advisor) certification, so it is central to our mission of serving our members to make this even easier for them to attain," said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO of Signature Travel Network. "We appreciate the support of our great partners at NCLH to create even more incentives for our advisors to engage with ASTA."

The program unlocks full access to ASTA’s professional development resources, business-building tools, advocacy efforts and consumer lead platforms like VeriVacation.com, giving Signature's independent contractors a powerful edge in today’s competitive marketplace.

“ASTA is deeply grateful to the entire team at Signature Travel Network, and our valued partners at NCLH for their extraordinary support of the travel advisor community,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO. “This kind of leadership strengthens our profession at every level—empowering advisors with the recognition they deserve.”

Signature Travel Network has maintained 100 percent ASTA membership among its agency owners and this initiative ensures that the next generation of advisors within its network can benefit from the same professional support. Signature independent contractors can take advantage of the special membership rate and bonus commission offer when joining or renewing ASTA for 2025.

