Palladium Hotel Group Launches Revamped Advisor Rewards Program

Palladium Hotel Group has launched a revamped loyalty program for its trade partners. Palladium PRO is a rewards program designed for travel advisors, wedding planners, and meeting and event organizers.

Palladium PRO rewards professionals with points they can use for individual stays, among other benefits. The program even allows professionals to transfer the points obtained under their Palladium PRO profile to their Palladium Rewards account, thus using the points to redeem these for discounted rates and other services in the hotels managed by the group. Palladium PRO users will enjoy a range of benefits, including:

Rewards – Professionals will receive points for nights booked, events and weddings at all Palladium Hotel Group’s hotels and brands. These can be redeemed in gift cards or in hotel nights, transferring points to Palladium Rewards, where Palladium Hotel Group will double their value. Palladium Hotel Group promotes redemption for hotel nights to turn travel advisors into loyal subscribers.

Special rates and additional discounts – Travel advisors receive special rates and additional discounts through Palladium Rewards, including up to 50 percent off at any Palladium Hotel Group property with the "Travel Agent Rate."

Rewards through participation – Members of the rewards program can earn points through their participation on the platform, incentivizing continuous engagement and the newly refreshed Palladium Academy .

Enhanced stay benefits – Benefits on stays are based on the Palladium Rewards card level, providing an enhanced experience during visits, allowing professionals to enjoy perks and level up with each transferred point.

Palladium Academy – This online training system presents a collection of resources that help professionals on their goal towards becoming a Palladium Hotel Group expert.

Additionally, the global availability of the revamped program ensures that professionals in all markets can take advantage of these benefits, covering all the group’s brands and products, including the MICE and wedding sectors.

For more information, visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

