Inside Travel Group Promotes Thailand Tourism in New Webinar

Cultural adventure specialists Inside Travel Group (parent brand of InsideAsia Tours and InsideJapan Tours) has created a Thailand webinar, intended to spotlight Inside Travel Group’s authentic experiences. Over the 48-minute webinar, Inside Travel Group’s team and destination experts shared expert tips and knowledge on how to effectively sell Thailand to clients.

The webinar was themed around how to have a "Cultural Adventure in Thailand," which is Inside Travel Group’s approach to getting beneath the surface of destinations with authentic and immersive experiences. Led by Grant Ekelund, Inside Travel Group’s Southeast Asia Expert Travel Consultant, the webinar delved into how clients can experience a cultural adventure in Thailand’s lesser-visited regions as well as in the tourist hot spots.

“The demand for Thailand speaks for itself, with the first two months of 2025 seeing a 5.9 percent increase of foreign tourist arrivals over the previous year. With the popular 'White Lotus' series debut in March of this year, we are forecasting a surge of increased interest in our Thailand tours during the current Q2, which will maintain throughout the rest of the year,” said Aaron Kuehn, Inside Travel Group’s director of trade sales for the United States.

To appeal to all kinds of travelers, Inside Travel Group has compiled the below itineraries to inspire travelers to book a cultural adventure in Thailand. With diverse themes, including family, luxury, outdoor adventures, culinary travel and more, the below Inside Travel group itineraries are customizable.

Active Southern Thailand (11 days starting at $3,489 per person)

(11 days starting at $3,489 per person) Luxury Thailand (14 days starting at $16,230 per person)

(14 days starting at $16,230 per person) Kingdoms of Thailand (9 days starting at $2,685 per person)

(9 days starting at $2,685 per person) Trails of Northern Thailand (12 days starting at $3,999 per person)

(12 days starting at $3,999 per person) Boutique Thailand (15 days starting at $5,045 per person)

(15 days starting at $5,045 per person) Highlights of Thailand (12 days starting at $2,610 per person)

(12 days starting at $2,610 per person) Thailand Family Adventure (13 days starting at $4,175 per person)

(13 days starting at $4,175 per person) Taste of Thailand (14 days starting at $4,945 per person)

“At Inside Travel Group, authenticity and sustainability are infused into everything we do to ensure we are creating responsible tourism experiences that align with our B Corp status standards while also leaving clients fulfilled with an impactful travel experience,” continued Kuehn. “We will continue to lean into our trade networks and offer destination trainings like this webinar so that our advisor partners are empowered and supported in working with us to make their clients Thailand trip a dream come true.”

To access the full webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ ITGThailandWebinar . For more information on Inside Travel Group, visit www.insidetravelgroup.com .

Related Stories

W Hotels Announces Music-Focused Retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand

GetYourGuide Dives Into Truth About “The White Lotus” Travelers

InsideJapan Names Five Under-the-Radar Destinations to Visit

Endless Summer Beach Club Launches in Phuket