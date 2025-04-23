Tech-Forward Fora Travel to Open Pop-Up in NYC's SoHo This May

Fora Travel is launching its first-ever immersive pop-up in New York City this May. Open to the public, the month-long activation will transform the traditional agency model into a design-forward, in-person experience where guests can "explore, dream, get expert recommendations and discover what it’s like to plan a trip with a Fora advisor."

Located at 433 West Broadway in Soho, the space is designed and built in collaboration with The Lawrence Group New York, whose clients include Warby Parker, Vuori and Blue Bottle. The space will serve as a community-driven hub where visitors can grab a coffee, plan a summer escape or attend one of the many community events. Guests are also invited to book a one-on-one trip consultation with a Fora advisor for personalized planning tailored to their interests, budget and style.

Throughout May, the pop-up will host a lineup of events and activations, including:

Plant Passenger (May 2-3): Juxtaposing human design with nature through vintage cars and lush foliage, artist Keith Martine created Plant Passenger as a living art experience.

Juxtaposing human design with nature through vintage cars and lush foliage, artist created as a living art experience. Red Bull x Miami GP Race Weekend Experience (May 4): A high-octane celebration of Formula 1 , with Red Bull ’s race car simulators and live streaming of the Miami Grand Prix .

A high-octane celebration of , with ’s race car simulators and live streaming of the . Matcha Mornings with Montauk General Store (May 9-11) : A daily ritual of top-tier matcha to fuel travel brainstorming.

: A daily ritual of top-tier matcha to fuel travel brainstorming. Bouquet Building with New York Flower School (May 10): A hands-on floral arrangement class inspired by destinations around the globe.

A hands-on floral arrangement class inspired by destinations around the globe. Fora Fridays (May 2, 9, 16, and 23): Every Friday in May, the pop-up transforms into a celebration of travel, culture and community with DJs, surprise treats, curated experiences, and more.

Fora Travel has also partnered with Rhythm Zero to bring an exclusive café experience to the space.

The Fora Travel pop-up offers a fresh, fun and interactive way to connect with Fora’s expert advisors who can provide personalized recommendations, access to VIP perks, and make booking seamless at top destinations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.foratravel.com/pop-up.

