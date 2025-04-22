Earth Day Survey: Travelers Prioritizing Sustainability

On Earth Day, the spotlight is on eco-conscious travel, which continues to gain strong momentum. According to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison service, sustainable travel is seeing a notable surge this spring. In a recent survey of more than 8,000 travelers, over 60 percent said they are prioritizing sustainability in their travel plans—a significant jump from 42 percent in 2024.

The findings point to a growing shift in travel behavior, especially among adventure-seekers looking to explore the world more responsibly. Sales of adventure travel insurance policies have increased by 18 percent year-over-year, driven by demand for warm-weather activities that align with environmental stewardship. Top eco-friendly adventures include:

Hiking and trekking in protected natural areas

Wildlife safaris with responsible operators

Snorkeling and scuba diving with eco-certified guides

Horseback riding with sustainable ranches

Notably, safari bookings in destinations like South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Kenya have jumped 28 percent, as travelers look to support conservation efforts and local communities while exploring the natural world.

While adventure trips are often seen as costly, the need for travel insurance goes beyond luxury vacations, added Squaremouth. More travelers are insuring trips that include outdoor and nature-based activities. Whether it’s hiking through a rainforest or diving with marine biologists, these experiences often involve non-refundable deposits and variable weather conditions, making insurance a practical safeguard.

Squaremouth reports that the number of travelers searching for "Cancel For Any Reason" coverage more than doubled in 2025—rising from 5.07 percent to 11.57 percent. "Cancel For Any Reason" policies can offer partial reimbursement for cancellations due to reasons not typically covered, such as overcrowding or park disruptions.

