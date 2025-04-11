Stats: Pop Culture, Social Media, AI Tools Shaping Modern Travel

The busiest travel season of the year is fast approaching, and consumers are redefining how they plan and experience travel. According to Data Axle’s latest survey, travelers are blending inspiration with practicality, turning to social media, AI tools and personalized recommendations to craft experiences that go beyond the traditional itinerary. As millions prepare for spring and summer getaways, a clear shift is emerging—one where personalization, digital influence and generational habits are driving decisions in new and unexpected ways.

Data Axle conducted the survey in February 2025, with responses from 1,000 U.S. travelers, providing insights into travel preferences, behaviors and decision-making factors for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

While domestic travel remains the top choice for 54 percent of travelers—favoring beach getaways, national parks and road trips—international travel is regaining ground, particularly in the summer, attracting 25 percent of respondents. Yet, even as global adventures beckon, many travelers continue to prioritize flexibility and comfort over extravagant experiences.

Generational differences reveal distinct approaches to travel:

Baby Boomers remain loyal to familiar paths, with 72 percent avoiding international travel and 78 percent steering clear of cruises.

Gen X leans toward domestic destinations but shows increased interest in international getaways during the summer.

Millennials, often traveling with children (46 percent), seek a balance between family-focused experiences and more luxurious adventures.

Gen Z is venturing farthest—embracing international travel, adventure experiences and road trips—while being the most influenced by social media, with 66 percent relying on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok for inspiration.

Personalization has emerged as a defining factor in traveler loyalty. Across all generations, 61 percent of respondents value personalized recommendations that go beyond basic itineraries, with Millennials (31 percent) and Gen Z (33 percent) particularly eager for tailored experiences. This trend extends beyond accommodations: travelers want customized suggestions for activities, dining and even targeted discounts. Notably, nearly half of Millennials (45 percent) and Gen Z (49 percent) travelers have switched providers due to a lack of personalization or poor digital experiences, signaling a growing expectation for bespoke service.

Social media, digital platforms and pop culture are also playing a pivotal role in shaping travel decisions. While word-of-mouth recommendations remain strong (55 percent), platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest are driving more discovery than ever, particularly among younger generations. Gen Z leads this digital movement, with two-thirds turning to social platforms for inspiration and 15 percent of Millennials already using AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to plan their trips and itineraries. Next is pop culture; nearly three-quarters of Gen Z and Millennials express interest in visiting destinations made famous by movies, shows, or viral content. With shows like “Game of Thrones,” “The White Lotus,” “Emily in Paris,” etc., brands have an opportunity to capitalize on these cultural moments.

Source: Data Axle

Related Stories

Travefy Launches Its "New Travel Agent Program"

ALG Vacations Launches ALGVPro Social Media Courses

GetYourGuide Dives Into Truth About “The White Lotus” Travelers

MMGY Study: U.S. Travelers Undeterred by Tariffs, Recession Talk