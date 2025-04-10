ALG Vacations Launches ALGVPro Social Media Courses

ALG Vacations (ALGV) has introduced its latest educational initiative for travel advisors: ALGVPro Social Media Courses, a dynamic new elective training series designed to help advisors sharpen their digital presence, master content creation and turn followers into bookings.

This launch was first inspired by the overwhelming response to ALGV’s very first social media webinar in 2023, which drew more than 1,300 registrants. It signaled strong advisor demand for digital training. In 2024, ALGV continued the momentum with a series of dedicated social channel sessions throughout the year. Building on that interest, the brand saw rapid success on its own social platforms, growing its TikTok following from launch in July 2022 to 100,000 by November 2023. Now, the same strategies that fueled that growth are being shared with advisors through a step-by-step guide to building visibility and driving results. The 2025 rollout of ALGVPro Social Media Courses underscores ALGV’s commitment to equipping advisors with the tools they need to lead in today’s digital-first travel marketplace.

“Social media isn’t just a place to be seen; it’s where today’s travelers are researching, dreaming and, ultimately, booking,” said Anna Maria Addesso, vice president of marketing. “We created ALGVPro Social Media Courses to give advisors a strong, strategic foundation for standing out online, connecting with audiences, and growing their business with purpose.”

The ALGVPro Social Media Courses include three self-paced platform-specific training courses—one each for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Each course walks advisors through three structured modules, delivering a complete social media strategy from setup to selling. Course modules include:

Setting Up & Optimizing Your Profiles

Platform differences and choosing the right one(s) for your business

Best practices for profile bios, images, and business accounts

Why a business profile is essential for analytics, ads, and engagement tools

Tools like Instagram Highlights and Facebook Services to showcase your offerings

Content Creation, Editing, & Posting Strategies

Understanding Reels, Stories, Carousels, and more

Basic editing tools inside each platform

Hashtag and SEO strategy for discoverability

Guidelines for posting frequency and engagement for visibility

Engagement, Growth, & Selling Through Social Media

Fostering two-way conversations and community

Using polls, stickers and interactive tools for engagement

How to turn followers into leads and leads into bookings

Understanding analytics and performance tracking

The courses are available now as an ALGVPro elective, providing advisors with an additional resource to strengthen their overall certification experience. Participation in the social media track is optional and does not affect an advisor’s core ALGVPro certification.

To celebrate the launch, ALGV is hosting a limited-time ALGVPro Social Giveaway. Advisors who complete all three social media courses by May 8 will be automatically entered to win a free stay along with must-have social media gadgets designed to elevate their content creation game.

For more information, visit www.algvacations.com

