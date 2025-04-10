Travefy Launches Its "New Travel Agent Program"

Travefy has announced the launch of its New Travel Agent Program (NTAP)—an initiative designed to help new travel advisors launch and grow successful businesses with the essential tools they need from Day One. The program provides access to Travefy's itinerary management and client communication platform, while uniquely offering an integrated custom domain, professional email and website hosting—what Travefy says are critical foundational tools for any business.

The launch has already generated widespread support from agency networks, educators and veteran advisors eager to see a new generation set up for success from day one.

Travefy announced several launch partners for its New Travel Advisor Program (NTAP) that are making the program available to all of their advisors new to the industry. These partners include host agencies Nexion Travel Group, Oasis Travel Network, TravelOnly and Luxevo Travels, as well as major industry supplier ALG Vacations and educational champions The Travel Institute and Wanderlust Travel. Their collective support reflects a shared commitment to empowering new advisors with the tools, training and infrastructure they need to thrive in the travel industry.

NTAP is a one-year program that provides value to new travel advisors by offering deeply discounted pricing of $25 per month (paid annually), along with discounted renewal pricing to support continued growth. The NTAP is available exclusively to any travel advisor who joined the industry in the past 12 months and includes a verification process.

