Audley Travel Appoints New VP of Trade and Partnerships

Boston-based custom travel specialist Audley Travel has appointed Cathy Kusuma as vice president of trade and partnerships. The newly created role recognizes Audley’s continued investment in the trade and the importance of partnerships to the business.

Bringing over 27 years of experience in sales, leadership, strategic partnerships and revenue growth within the travel and tourism industry to her new role, Kusuma will lead and expand Audley’s existing trade and partnership team and will be tasked with driving the strategic direction for Audley’s continued B2B sales growth, fostering close working relationships with its travel advisor partners.

Heather Heverling, president and managing director at Audley Travel, North America said: “Cathy is a very welcome addition to the Audley team. After years in the industry, she has a proven ability to lead, inspire and deliver impactful solutions and we’re excited for Cathy to share her broad expertise within the wider business as we continue to expand our community of engaged travel advisor partners.”

Kusuma said: “I’m honored to join Audley Travel in this new role and contribute to the continued success of such a talented and passionate team. I’m especially excited to introduce Audley’s truly unique, tailor-made travel experiences and valuable services to the travel advisor community in an impactful way.”

Kusuma joined Audley on April 14, bringing extensive sales leadership experience from well-known brands like Atlas Ocean Voyages, Seabourn and Holland America Line.

Related Stories

Palladium Hotel Group Launches Revamped Advisor Rewards Program

Signature Expands ASTA Support with $350 NCLH Bonus Commission

HX Expeditions Announces Expansion of Americas Team

Tech-Forward Fora Travel to Open Pop-Up in NYC's SoHo This May