Hornblower Group Acquires ShoreTrips

Hornblower Group announced this week that it has closed on the acquisition of ShoreTrips. The global shore excursions provider will join Hornblower’s portfolio of land-based experience companies, which includes Shore Excursions of America and Cruising Excursions, expanding its land-based offerings for guests, as well as creating a global shore excursions group of offerings. Through this acquisition, ShoreTrips will add to Hornblower’s experiences and broaden its total global footprint to 111 countries and territories worldwide.

"The acquisition of ShoreTrips will allow us to integrate both their products and offerings and build upon our core mission of delivering amazing experiences for our guests,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group, in a press announcement.

Milwaukee-based travel advisors, Barry and Julie Karp, launched ShoreTrips in 2001. Over the last two decades, it has become one of the U.S.' largest independent providers of commissionable land and sea experiences, offering more than 3,000 excursions offerings in 400 port locations.

Barry Karp, founder of ShoreTrips, added: “We believe this is the best outcome us, for the future of ShoreTrips, for our devoted team of core staff members and for our many loyal travel advisors and their clients.

Hornblower Group has headquarters in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and London. The group’s portfolio includes Hornblower Cruises & Events (dining and sightseeing), American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines (overnight) and NYC Ferry, HMS Ferries and Seaward Marine Services (transportation). Hornblower also operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service, as well as Hornblower Niagara Cruises on behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission.

Visit www.hornblower.com.

