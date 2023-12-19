Hotelbeds Enters New Collaboration Agreement with Bahia Principe

Hotelbeds, part of HBX Group, has announced its latest contractual collaboration by teaming up with with Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. The agreement expands the Bahia Principe brand’s presence in the Caribbean and Spain, leveraging Hotelbeds’ distribution reach in more than 170 markets, serving over 71,000 travel buyers.

Adding 24 Bahia Principe hotels in four countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Spain, to Hotelbeds’ portfolio, travel advisors will enjoy access to a range of accommodation options, including beach getaways and all-inclusive resorts.

Carlos Muñoz, chief commercial officer of HBX Group, said: “Bahia Principe shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability and offering travelers unparalleled choices and experiences. This partnership enriches our extensive portfolio of hotels, allowing us to offer customers an even wider range of choices. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our companies.”

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is known for its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. The group has embarked on a five-year strategic plan, emphasizing continual asset renewal and technological advancements. As part of this initiative, the company is investing in extensive renovations, including the €30 million refurbishment of the Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda, set to open in the near future.

Lluisa Salord, SVP global sales, contracting and distribution Grupo at Bahia Principe, said: “This consolidation of our existing agreements between both companies will allow us to raise the strength and growth achieved through our joint continuous effort.”

For more information, visit www.hotelbeds.com.

