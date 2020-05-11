MAST Travel Network Hosts Virtual Night in Louisville

MAST Travel Network Annual Conference, which would have been held in Louisville, KY from April 22-26 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. To make up for the missed event, MAST hosted over 180 travel advisors and suppliers for a virtual event. Components consisted of a tour of Louisville's attractions, virtual horse race, fascinator/hat contest and bourbon tasting.

The Virtual Night in Louisville allowed travel advisors and MAST’s Preferred Suppliers to experience excursions and locations that would have been visited during the Annual Conference. The virtual tour included stops at: the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, Churchill Downs, Marengo Caves and Jonabell Farm. The membership also participated in voting on a mock horse race and a fascinator hat contest. The evening concluded with a virtual Kentucky bourbon tasting featuring Evan Williams, Four Roses and Old Forester bourbons.

The Virtual Night in Louisville wrapped up with a brief presentation on next year’s location for the MAST Annual Conference, which will be held April 29 – May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, FL.

John Werner, President and COO, MAST Travel Network said in an official release, “This was a big deal for us, as it is not something we’ve ever done,” adding the Virtual Night in Louisville “was a great success.”

MAST is a travel agency network with over 225 agency members throughout North America, primarily in the Midwest.

