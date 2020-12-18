Questex Hospitality & Travel: Best of 2020; Expectations for 2021

Julie Rey-Gore, content director of Questex Hospitaity and Travel, joined together the group's editors who have been following their markets to share the latest news and developments across the travel and hospitality industry throughout 2020, as we watched the world change.

On the call, in addition to Rey-Gore, were Elaine Simon, senior managing editor, Hotel Management; Jena Fox, associate editor, Hotel Management Magazine; Katherine Doggrell, editor in chief, Hospitality Insights; Matt Turner, editor, Luxury Travel Advisor and Travel Agent; and Ruthanne Terrero, vice president, Questex Travel and Meetings Group.

Check out the video above to hear their predictions and expectations for 2021, as well as their top stories from 2020. We hear about how some of the largest travel and hospitality companies pivoted in this very difficult year but also a focus on the bright spots as travel restrictions relaxed for the summer months. Other topics of conversation included how did the world of travel and hospitality responded to the COVID-19 news in Asia at the start of the year, how did various governments around the world respond and how the industry then responded, and whether or not there was some respite as the year went on, as well as the U.S. election, second lockdowns and vaccine news.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Looking forward, the group discussed when will travel return and what will it look like? What will the trends be? Who will be the big players in 2021? Things to keep an eye on in the year ahead include how the role of the travel advisor is changing, what "luxury" will mean to travelers jetsetting in a post-COVID world, how hotel management will adapt, what role will technology play in the travel and hospitality space and more.

Related Stories

ASTA: Relief Package Provides Bridge Funding, But Needs Remain

Stats: Half of Travelers Optimistic About Taking Trip Next Year

Signature Travel Network Adds New Members, Preferred Partners

Advice From the Class of 2020