Scott Dunn USA Appoints Bridget Lackie as GM of U.S. Operations

Scott Dunn USA Luxury Travel has appointed Bridget Lackie as the new general manager of U.S. operations. With two decades of experience in program management, sales enablement, client relations, marketing and sales operations servicing in a mix of B2B, consumer and non-profit organizations, Lackie also has expert travel industry knowledge following her role as senior managing director of global sales and guest services for Geographic Expeditions. In addition, she has also traveled extensively around the world.

As general manager, Lackie will oversee the U.S. operations and will work closely with John Spence, president of Scott Dunn USA to drive the long-term product and growth strategies in the North American market.

Prior to joining Scott Dunn, Lackie spent most of her professional career between San Francisco and Singapore, as well as a period of time living in Shanghai. She has had a solid reputation of being an effective global team leader and relationship builder who is highly motivated, organized, results-driven and has excellent communication and facilitation skills.

Spence said the renewed interest and increase in travel made it an opportune moment to bring Lackie onboard. “Her contribution as an expert in the industry and her ability to work collaboratively from a global perspective, is a huge benefit as we streamline our U.S., U.K. and Singapore operational processes,” he said in a press note.

While the restrictions imposed by the pandemic means that Lackie will be on a hybrid work-from-home model, she will oversee sales, marketing, recruitment, employee development and well-being and client satisfaction.

