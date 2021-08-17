Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort Adds Director of Marketing and Sales

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort recently announced the appointment of Julian Cable-Treadwell as its new director of marketing & sales.

Cable-Treadwell brings 20 years of international hospitality experience to the 314-room resort. He has previously been associated with companies such as Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide in Mexico, the Caribbean, Ireland and Australia. Most recently, Cable-Treadwell was area director of sales marketing at Hilton Worldwide in Puerto Rico for four years, where he was responsible for optimal demand generation and sales, marketing, catering and event management operation for Caribe Hilton, The Condado Lagoon Villas and the Condado Plaza Hilton. Previously, he served as director of sales and marketing for the SLS Hotel at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Cable-Treadwell, who holds a B.A. degree from University of Sydney, has, throughout his career, assumed numerous leadership roles with San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellar Casinos in Puerto Rico; Curacao Marriott Beach Resort & Emerald Casino; and Marriott Druids Glen Hotel & Country Club.

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort, located on Kauai’s East Side in Kapa’a, made its debut following a property-wide transformation in fall 2019, unveiling 314 redesigned guestrooms and suites, a brand-new arrival experience, oceanfront bar and restaurants, fully reinvented public spaces, a "re-energized" pool scene and fresh programming.

