Swan Hellenic Adds VP of Sales & Marketing, North America

Swan Hellenic announced Thursday that Lori Sheller has been appointed as vice president of sales and marketing, North America. Sheller will be joining the company with immediate effect, reporting directly to Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s senior vice president of global sales and marketing.

Sheller joins Swan Hellenic with 20-plus years of experience in the cruise and travel industry, serving most recently as senior vice president of strategic sales at MSC Cruises USA. Prior to MSC Cruises, she spent 18 years in the trade, as vice president of global cruise development for Tourico Holidays (Hotelbeds Group) and Online Vacation Center, holding several leadership roles across the marketing, sales, group and product development departments. Sheller, according to Swan Hellenic, has a track record of impressive sales and marketing achievements built on highly successful service development initiatives, strong strategic partnerships, and the leveraging of innovative technologies.

Sheller takes over from Mitchell Schlesinger, who held the role during the initial phase of the Swan Hellenic’s start-up.

Swan Hellenic was relaunched in July 2020, continuing the “spirit” of cultural expedition cruising the company pioneered in the 1950s. In the pipeline are two new polar PC 5 ice-class expedition cruise ships. Arriving in November 2021 and April 2022, each will accommodate 152 guests in 76 staterooms and suites, the majority with large balconies. A larger PC 6 ice-class vessel accommodating 192 guests in 96 staterooms and suites in the same style as its sister ships will be arriving year-end 2022

Guests can expect Scandi-design interiors, extensive outdoor spaces and dedicated expedition facilities. The crew includes an expedition team comprising expert guides, speakers and lecturers.

Sheller will be based out of the company’s Fort Lauderdale branch.

For more information, visit www.swanhellenic.com.

